ELIZABETHTOWN — A woman from Bladen County made the decision to splurge on a more expensive scratch-off ticket and it paid off.

Sharlen Young bought a Platinum ticket for $20 from the Tiger Mart on South Poplar Street and ended up winning $100,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education,” stated the N.C. Lottery in a news release. “Bladen County has received state grants totaling $40 million from monies raised by the lottery to help with school construction.

Details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Bladen County last year are available by clicking the “Impact” section on www.nclottery.com.