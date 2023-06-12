Home News NewsTop Stories June 12, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Back row, from left to right: Ellen Hursey Jackson, James Earl Martin, Donald Davis, Billy Cain, Ira Davis, Phillip Musselwhite Middle row, from left to right: Mollie Singletary Garner, Tommy Odom, Jean Taylor Lambert, Fran Anderson Mancos Front row, from left to right: Brenda Bryan Hundley, Jackie Pharr Hursey Tar Heel High School’s Class of 1963 held its 60th Reunion earlier this year on May 6. View Comments Elizabethtown broken clouds enter location 19.8 ° C 20.6 ° 17.9 ° 57 % 2.6kmh 75 % Mon 20 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 25 ° Thu 26 ° Fri 25 °