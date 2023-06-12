Back row, from left to right: Ellen Hursey Jackson, James Earl Martin, Donald Davis, Billy Cain, Ira Davis, Phillip Musselwhite Middle row, from left to right: Mollie Singletary Garner, Tommy Odom, Jean Taylor Lambert, Fran Anderson Mancos Front row, from left to right: Brenda Bryan Hundley, Jackie Pharr Hursey

Tar Heel High School’s Class of 1963 held its 60th Reunion earlier this year on May 6.