ELIZABETHTOWN — At the Town Council meeting for Elizabethtown on June 5, the Council recognized two individuals for their service to the town and to Bladen County.

Don Edwards, Elizabethtown’s Utilities Supervisor, was recognized by the NC Rural Water Association for the submission of a “very thorough, complete and timely” Wellhead Protection Plan. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “a wellhead protection area is defined as the surface and subsurface area surrounding a water well or wellfield, supplying a public water system, through which contaminants are reasonably likely to move toward and reach such water well or wellfield.” The thorough plan proposed by Edwards will help to protect Bladen County’s water from potentially harmful contaminants.

Nathan Dowless was recognized for his years of service as the Bladen County Director of Emergency Services. Mayor Sylvia Campbell thanked Dowless for his “leadership skills when handling and preparing for threatened incidents, fires, vehicle accidents and/or hazardous weather conditions – all that have affected our communities in one way or another.” Emergency services are a crucial aspect of a successful and safe community. Quality emergency responses and services can help to prevent fatalities and injuries, reduce damage to buildings, stock, and equipment, as well as protect the environment and community residents.