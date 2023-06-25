ELIZABETHTOWN — Ann Brown, Chief Officer of Operations and Administrative Services for Bladen County Schools was among 37 leaders from across the state to graduate from the seventh cohort of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) Aspiring Superintendents Program.

“The program is designed to support the growth, expansion and enhancement of school and district leaders in the leadership positions they currently occupy while providing high-quality professional development to increase their knowledge base about the skills and dispositions needed by future superintendents,” said Jack Hoke, Executive Director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association.

The North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents’ Program is a customized leadership development program targeting selected district leaders who have demonstrated outstanding success in their administrative roles and who aspire to the superintendency in North Carolina. Offered through the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development, the Aspiring Superintendents’ Program seeks to prepare future superintendents by enhancing their technical skills, including skills for “surviving” in the superintendency, along with contemporary personal leadership and development skills. In addition to multiple face-to-face leadership development sessions, an Executive Coaching component is embedded in the program.

Hoke said of Brown, “Ms. Brown developed a strong network of school and district leaders to consult with, and she contributed to the discussions on emerging issues and innovative practices occurring within Bladen County Schools.”

When asked about her experience, Brown shared she was grateful for the opportunity. “Jack [Hoke] and the sessions he facilitated provided an immeasurable wealth of knowledge that will not only be essential as I advance in my career but will [perhaps more importantly] allow me to be more effective in my current capacity and better serve Bladen County Schools. The opportunity to engage in lively discussions with my cohort and superintendents from around the state provided an in-depth look at the issues superintendents and school districts are currently facing and response options,” Brown elaborated. “Completing the program as a cohort allowed me to foster a network of colleagues I know I can reach out to at any time.”

For more information about the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association visit https://www.ncssa.net/.