According to Matthew Parrish, Area Sergeant for North Carolina Wildlife Officers in Bladen County, Fourth of July weekend is very popular for boating. Unfortunately, it is also very popular for drinking as well, which can lead to safety hazards on the water.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign. Operation Dry Water’s heightened awareness and enforcement three-day weekend will take place July 1-3.

NC Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers will be working closely with The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, U.S. Coast Guard, NASBLA, local police, Sheriff’s Offices, and others to deter impaired operations of vessels and vehicles throughout North Carolina.

The 2022 Top Agency Award for large agencies was awarded to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Over the course of the 2022 Operation Dry Water weekend, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission deployed 153 officers and arrested 65 vessel operators for boating under the influence.

Most boating incidents in North Carolina occur in the months of May, June, and July. Operator inattention is a leading cause of boating incidents, but alcohol and drugs also play a major role in boating and vehicle related deaths.

During 2022, 148 boating incidents occurred in North Carolina, resulting in 20 deaths. Of those deaths, 16 were not wearing a life jacket. Many boating fatalities in 2022 could’ve been prevented simply by wearing a life jacket. In fact, most drowning victims had a life vest available but weren’t wearing it when they entered the water. For more information regarding life jacket safety, visit ncwildlife.org/preserveyourlife.

N.C. State Law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who is operating a vessel powered by a 10-horsepower or greater motor to complete an approved boating safety education course, or otherwise be in compliance with the law. For available classes visit ncwildlife.org/boating.

It is important to remember that any child under the age of 13 who is onboard a vessel must always wear a USCG approved life jacket, unless the vessel is at anchor, docked or tied to shore.

More boating safety information can be found at ncwildlife.org/boating.