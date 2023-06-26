RIEGELWOOD — On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration with the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Division, Fayetteville Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to execute a search warrant at Arcadia Village Apartments.

The search warrant was executed to locate the suspect in a shooting that took place in Fayetteville on May 26. Levon Junior Campbell, 27 of Loris, South Carolina, was charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Campbell was taken into custody without incident, and was transported back to the Cumberland County Detention Center.