A delegation of Bladen and Cumberland County 4-H members attended 4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus, which was held in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Bladen County delegation returned home from three days in which more than 100 youth and adults representing 4-H programs across the state gathered to exchange ideas, gain knowledge, and learn through hands-on experiences about the importance of being an active and engaged citizen.

Tyliah Freeman, Jalil Hayes, and Kyrian Horton represented Bladen and Cumberland County at the June 21-22 conference. Through various conference sessions and facilitated discussions, delegates learned and shared information related to state government. Delegates also participated in sessions related to youth voice and community change. While at the conference delegates had a chance to visit the Legislative Building in Raleigh to meet with their elected officials and their staff as well as participate in service activities throughout Raleigh.

4-H Citizenship North Carolina Focus is sponsored by NC Electric Cooperatives. 4-H is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 200,000 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens. NC State Extension and the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C.A&T State University coordinate 4-H programs statewide

NC State Extension is the local and statewide outreach provider of North Carolina’s preeminent research enterprise – NC State University. NC State Extension translates research-based knowledge in the areas of agriculture, food and nutrition, and 4-H youth development into everyday solutions that create economic, intellectual, and societal prosperity for North Carolina.

NC State University is committed to positive action to secure equal opportunity and prohibit discrimination and harassment regardless of age, color, disability, family and marital status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin, political beliefs, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation and veteran status.

For more information on this event or other 4-H programs, please contact Toni Newby, 4-H Agent in Bladen County at (910)862-4591.