Eastern North Carolina nonprofits supporting education, health, and human services can apply for competitive grants from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment beginning June 30.

This opportunity will provide a total of $500,000 in funds from the endowment established at the North Carolina Community Foundation in 2015. Grants awarded to nonprofits will range from $25,000 to $50,000.

2023 marks the endowment’s sixth annual competitive cycle, which supports nonprofit organizations focusing on education, health, and human services in 41 eastern North Carolina counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrell, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson.

Grants are made annually to Burevitch’s designated nonprofits and through the competitive grants program which has awarded a total of $2.5 million to improve the communities of eastern North Carolina and the lives of people who live in them since it began in 2018.

“Mrs. Burevitch’s legacy of supporting North Carolinians in the eastern part of the state continues to grow through this grants program,” said Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, NCCF President and CEO. “We encourage all interested and eligible nonprofits to apply starting June 30.”

Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals which includes eligibility guidelines and information on how to apply. Grant proposals must focus on education, health, or human services, and there will be some preference given to grant proposals that benefit women, the elderly, children, and youth in the region or southeastern North Carolina.

Applications will be accepted beginning June 30 with a deadline of noon on Aug. 1. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $243 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions, and scholarships.

NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional, and national levels.