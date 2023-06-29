Terri Dennison, Director of Marketing and Communications, with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce, giving remarks before the ribbon is cut.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Carolina QuickCare on Thursday. The event was family-friendly and had bouncy houses, free food and snowcones, and giveaways.

The event had fun for the whole family with bouncy houses and games, free food and snow cones, and giveaways!

Urgent care centers play a vital role in rural and medically underserved communities. They can serve as primary care or medical home centers for patients who may have financial difficulty. Typically, urgent care is less expensive to run than a hospital emergency department but is still able to meet common medical needs.

Due to the ability to treat many common needs that one may typically go to the emergency room for, urgent care centers help keep some of the strain off hospitals.

Most urgent care facilities offer treatment for the following issues:

•Accidents and falls

•Sprains and strains

•Moderate back problems

•Bleeding/cuts that are not bleeding profusely but still require stitches

•Diagnostic services (including X-rays and laboratory tests)

•Fever or flu

•Vomiting, diarrhea, or dehydration

•Severe sore throat or cough

•Minor broken bones and fractures

Carolina QuickCare is located in front of San Jose in Elizabethtown and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.