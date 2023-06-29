CLARKTON — The Clarkton Lions Club on Tuesday installed officers for the 2023-24 year during its meeting at Clarkton Entertainment Center.

New officers who begin their term on July 1 are:

• President – Keith Croom

• Vice President – Herbie McQueen

• Treasurer – Troy Mitchell

• Secretary – Sonny Jones

• Tail Twister officer – Mary Elizabeth Jones

The club also discussed the success of its pancake breakfast held last Saturday. Outgoing president Rusty Marsh recognized Mitchell for heading up the fundraiser which brought in about $3,000 to help with community projects. Mitchell thanked those who helped with the breakfast.

The Lions Club has scheduled a community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Clarkton Town Hall, located at 81 North Elm Street.

Appointments can be made at https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/208148. Walk-ins will be welcome.

The Clarkton Lions Club began in 1950. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month inside the Clarkton Fire Department. Anyone is welcome to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. Membership is open to men and women.