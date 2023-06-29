The Bladen-Columbus Alumni Chapter of N.C. A&T State University is proud to announce its four scholarship recipients for 2023.

Taran McNeil is the recipient of the newly formed Gregory George Scholarship. Gregory George was a resident of Whiteville and an Engineering graduate of N.C. A&T State University. The $1,000 scholarship is presented to Mr. Taran McNeil, who graduated from East Bladen High School. His mother is Ms. Gwen Baldwin. Taran is a Criminal Justice Major.

The Tonya Ladeen Powell Scholarship is presented to Darian Montgomery, a recent graduate of Whiteville High School. Mr. Montgomery will be receiving this $1,000 scholarship. He is a Music Major and has been accepted on the drum line of the college marching band. He is the son of Tamika and Garry McCray.

The Johnie and Tillie Peterkin Scholarship is presented to Zoe Gore of South Columbus High School. She is the daughter of the late Thomas Gore and the late Geraldine Alford Gore of Tabor City. Zoe will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Her major is Child Development and Family Studies.

Makayla Dixon, a recent graduate of East Bladen High School, will also receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Johnie and Tillie Peterkin Scholarship. Ms. Dixon is the daughter of Mr. Earl Dixon and Mrs. Lakeisha Dixon. Her major is Information Technology.

Congratulations to these students on their accomplishments, and good luck to all recent Bladen County graduates as they explore their options and chase their dreams.