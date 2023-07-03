BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen County Schools (BCS) recently announced the appointment of new principals and assistant principals for many schools across the county.

The following is a list of all the new administrative appointments for the affected Bladen County Schools:

Elizabethtown Primary School

Assistant Principal – Mrs. Kristy Smith

Assistant Principal – Mrs. Renee Inman (part-time)

Bladenboro Primary School

Assistant Principal – Dr. Sandra Evans

Assistant Principal – Mr. John Ammons

Plain View Primary School

Interim Principal – Ms. Kimbrie Esters

Bladen Lakes Primary School

Assistant Principal – Mr. Jamaal Dunham

Dublin Primary School

Assistant Principal – Mr. Jamaal Dunham

Principal – Mr. Jason Folsom

Tar Heel School

Assistant Principal – Mrs. Amanda Murillo

Assistant Principal – Mrs. Heather Thompson

Principal – Mrs. Vanessa Ruffin

Bladenboro Middle School

Assistant Principal – Mrs. Shannon Ross

Principal – Mrs. Chrystal McColskey

Clarkton School of Discovery

Assistant Principal – Dr. Sandra Evans

Principal – Mr. Marc Edge

Elizabethtown Middle School

Assistant Principal – Ms. Joy Matthis

West Bladen High School

Assistant Principal – Mr. Joey Autry

Assistant Principal – Ms. Celeste Lennon

East Bladen High School

Assistant Principal – Mr. Chris Carroll

Assistant Principal – Mrs. Pam Bryant

BCS has been working to fill vacancies in various positions across the county with 12 jobs currently listed on its website.

Bladenboro Primary, Elizabethtown Primary, Plain View Primary, and Elizabethtown Middle Schools all have open Elementary Teacher positions.

Bladen Lakes Primary and East Arcadia Elementary Schools are looking for an art teacher.

Exceptional Children Teachers are needed at Elizabethtown Primary, Bladenboro Middle, and Elizabethtown Middle Schools. Bladenboro Primary has a vacancy for an Exceptional Children 1:1 Teacher Assistant, and West Bladen High is hoping to fill an Exceptional Children Job Coach position.

Tar Heel School is currently hiring for its Media Coordinator position, as well as a math teacher for grades 6-9.

BCS is also looking for bus drivers.

For those interested, the applications for Bladenboro Primary and West Bladen’s Exceptional Children jobs are due Thursday, July 6. All other positions will remain open until filled.