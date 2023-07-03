BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen County Schools (BCS) recently announced the appointment of new principals and assistant principals for many schools across the county.
The following is a list of all the new administrative appointments for the affected Bladen County Schools:
Elizabethtown Primary School
Assistant Principal – Mrs. Kristy Smith
Assistant Principal – Mrs. Renee Inman (part-time)
Bladenboro Primary School
Assistant Principal – Dr. Sandra Evans
Assistant Principal – Mr. John Ammons
Plain View Primary School
Interim Principal – Ms. Kimbrie Esters
Bladen Lakes Primary School
Assistant Principal – Mr. Jamaal Dunham
Dublin Primary School
Assistant Principal – Mr. Jamaal Dunham
Principal – Mr. Jason Folsom
Tar Heel School
Assistant Principal – Mrs. Amanda Murillo
Assistant Principal – Mrs. Heather Thompson
Principal – Mrs. Vanessa Ruffin
Bladenboro Middle School
Assistant Principal – Mrs. Shannon Ross
Principal – Mrs. Chrystal McColskey
Clarkton School of Discovery
Assistant Principal – Dr. Sandra Evans
Principal – Mr. Marc Edge
Elizabethtown Middle School
Assistant Principal – Ms. Joy Matthis
West Bladen High School
Assistant Principal – Mr. Joey Autry
Assistant Principal – Ms. Celeste Lennon
East Bladen High School
Assistant Principal – Mr. Chris Carroll
Assistant Principal – Mrs. Pam Bryant
BCS has been working to fill vacancies in various positions across the county with 12 jobs currently listed on its website.
Bladenboro Primary, Elizabethtown Primary, Plain View Primary, and Elizabethtown Middle Schools all have open Elementary Teacher positions.
Bladen Lakes Primary and East Arcadia Elementary Schools are looking for an art teacher.
Exceptional Children Teachers are needed at Elizabethtown Primary, Bladenboro Middle, and Elizabethtown Middle Schools. Bladenboro Primary has a vacancy for an Exceptional Children 1:1 Teacher Assistant, and West Bladen High is hoping to fill an Exceptional Children Job Coach position.
Tar Heel School is currently hiring for its Media Coordinator position, as well as a math teacher for grades 6-9.
BCS is also looking for bus drivers.
For those interested, the applications for Bladenboro Primary and West Bladen’s Exceptional Children jobs are due Thursday, July 6. All other positions will remain open until filled.