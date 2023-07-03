Next 250th Elizabethtown Anniversary event scheduled for Sept. 23

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown has announced the cancellation of the July 8 event in the 250th Anniversary event series.

Instead, the 250th Anniversary Committee is concentrating on making the Homecoming Event, scheduled for Saturday, September 23, a truly memorable celebration of more recent town history.

The event is scheduled on Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

Two musical acts will perform during the event. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Decatur Street Beat with their Dixieland music sound will take the stage. Resuming the music at 4 p.m. will be the popular beach music and classic rock band, Rivermist, who will perform until 7 p.m. Local talent will also be highlighted.

During the event, the Elizabethtown Walking Tour, a guided tour through the downtown, will be introduced. Tours will take place every half hour from the Farmers Market. A Tour of Churches will lead participants to various churches within the town, highlighting the history of each building and congregation. Information on the major industries and families will be on display. The committee also expects several “meet and greets” with Elizabethtown natives who have gone on to do remarkable things in the state and nation.

The 250th Anniversary Committee would like to hear from anyone who is:

•A former student of Music Teacher Ray Haney that would like to participate in a musical tribute.

•An artist interested in working on small murals depicting Elizabethtown’s history.

•Local musicians who would like to perform for their hometown.

•Historians who would like to help with interpretive displays.

•Local businesses who would like to highlight their years in Elizabethtown.

For more information on the event, contact Elizabethtown’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Terri Dennison, at 910-862-4368 or tdennison@elizabethtownnc.org.