Bladen County Schools is ending the uniform policy after instating it in 2012.

In a recent Facebook post, BCS expressed that “the board believes that the dress and personal appearance of students greatly affect their academic performance and their interaction with other students” and requested that “parents outfit their children in clothing that will be conducive to learning.”

The board will allow each student and their parent/guardian to determine appropriate grooming standards. However, the board has issued the following set of appearance and clothing standards with which students are expected to comply:

1. For sanitary and safety reasons and in accordance with State health regulations, all students are required to

wear shoes/footwear to school. Specific footwear may be required for certain courses/classes. Slippers, flip-flops, slides, and bedroom shoes are prohibited.

2. Dress for special school-sponsored activities that occur outside the regular school day may be determined and regulated at the discretion of the principal.

3. Sunglasses, hats, hoods, and any other headgear including kerchiefs, bandanas, and rags may not be worn inside. Accommodations will be made for religious and medical exemptions.

4. Jewelry and visible tattoos must not promote illegal gang activity or drug, alcohol, or tobacco use, and must not be provocative, obscene, or substantially disruptive. Jewelry cannot include any items that can be used as a weapon like spikes and chains.

5. Clothing that promotes illegal drug, alcohol, or tobacco use, gang activity, or is provocative, obscene or substantially disruptive is prohibited (for information on gang-related attire, see policy 4328, Gang-Related

Activity).

6. Clothing that is torn, cut, sliced, or shredded from the neck to 4 inches above the knee is prohibited. No skin should be visible at any time.

7. Garments for the lower body section must fall to at least four inches above the kneecap when the student is standing erect. These garments include dresses, skirts, shorts, and any other appropriate apparel. These garments must fit snugly around the waist to eliminate sagging. Pajamas are not permitted.

8. Garments for the upper body section must cover the upper torso. These garments include shirts, blouses, and any other appropriate apparel. The bottom of any top must cover the waistband of the lower body garment so no skin is showing. Tank tops and sleeveless shirts must reach the edge of the shoulder and top of the arm. Pajamas are not permitted.

9. All undergarments must be covered at all times.

The board has stated that any student in violation of the rules listed above will be given “a reasonable period of time to make adjustments so that he or she will be in compliance.”

The superintendent or an appointee will be responsible for listing a specific range of consequences to be imposed for willful violations of the dress code.