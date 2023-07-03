Crisis Intervention Training can help law enforcement better understand and handle situations with people experiencing mental distress without resorting in unnecessary force or violence. Courtesy of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

BLADEN COUNTY — Several Bladen County Sheriff’s Office employees recently completed the Crisis Intervention Team training. The CIT course is a 40-hour training designed to assist law enforcement officers who respond to incidents involving individuals with mental health or substance use crises, as well as those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This training is important for all law enforcement officers to have, but especially those in areas that are affected by substance abuse such as Bladen County.