BLADEN COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics and Community Impact Unit during the weeks of June 18 and June 25:

1. Timothy Love of Clarkton was reportedly arrested for selling schedule II controlled substances, delivering schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

2. Lutia Spivey of Bladenboro was arrested for driving while impaired, according to authorities.

3. Justin Allen of Bladenboro was taken into custody for possession of Schedule II controlled substances and probation violation.

4. Robbie Landreth of White Oak was reportedly arrested for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5. Kenneth Merritt of Elizabethtown was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing and violation of a court order on previous drug charges.

6. Cameron Newkirk of Elizabethtown was arrested for discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

7. Joseph Perry of Lumberton was taken into custody for the alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8. Bruce Dell of Dublin was arrested for reportedly tampering with an electric meter and obtaining property by false pretenses.