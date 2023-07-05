The White Lake firework show was a huge success, both despite and because of the impromptu lightning.

A lightning storm in the middle of the fireworks show gave attendees something special to “oooh” and “ahhh” at.

WHITE LAKE — The White Lake fireworks show on Tuesday evening got a special surprise from Mother Nature.

Personally, I was nervous at the possibility that the event would be canceled due to the evening’s ominous forecast, which predicted thunderstorms and rain.

However, as the rain held off, the show was scheduled to proceed as planned.

The attendees, all dressed in their finest patriotic attire, were buzzing with excitement as the sound of the water lapping against the docks created a calm atmosphere amongst the laughter of children and lighthearted conversation between adults before the bombardment of explosions began.

The show began with beautiful fireworks in reds, blues, greens, and golds illuminating the sky. In between fireworks, about five minutes after the beginning of the display, a bolt of lightning cracked across the sky, eliciting cheers from attendees.

Throughout the event, gentle lightning lit the sky momentarily, but there were several moments when a truly brilliant bolt of lightning would fracture across the sky, adding to the fireworks’ naturally awe-inspiring effect.

The collective wonder at the beauty of nature made this year’s celebration of America’s independence one that residents and spectators, both young and old, will remember for many years to come.

The creation of fireworks can be traced back to 7th century China. However, it is Italy we have to thank for fireworks being as pretty as they are, as it was the Italians who introduced aerial shells to the world of fireworks, giving them their shape.

Fireworks came to America, however, just one year after independence from the British was gained. In fact, America’s very first celebration of the anniversary of independence in 1777 contained cannons, bonfires, and illuminations, as John Adams’s belief that the day should be marked by such.

I wonder what the observers of the first fireworks show would have thought of the electric display by Mother Nature’s playground on Tuesday. I imagine they would have been just as enthralled as the rest of us were.

The photos of the lightning bolts are available to view on bladenjournal.com in the photo gallery on this same story. A video of the first lighting bolt can be found on the Bladen Journal Facebook page.