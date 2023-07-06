Joey Coleman has been selected to serve as Bladen County Emergency Services Director. In this role he will be responsible for overseeing Emergency Management, Geographic Information Systems/E-911 Addressing, as well as the Fire Marshall’s Office.

Joey is a lifelong resident of Bladen County. He has been active in the fire service for 21 years and has served as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with Bladen County EMS. Coleman has worked for the past 10 years in the Fire Marshall’s Office and holds a Level III Fire Prevention Code Inspector certification. He has also been involved in Emergency Management and holds numerous National Incident Management System certifications, including Section Chief in Planning, Logistics, and in Operations.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to work with everyone. I want to make a positive difference in Bladen County. Emergency Services is what I love to do and this platform enables me to assist people on a large scale. ” stated Coleman.

“We are pleased to welcome Joey Coleman as Bladen County Emergency Services Director,” said County Manager Greg Martin. “Joey is well-rounded in emergency services and has a passion for helping people. His experience, knowledge of the organization, and established relationships in the public safety community position him well to transition into this leadership role.”

The Director of Emergency Services plays a crucial role in the success and safety of a county. The logistical coordination of an emergency services department is a monumental undertaking, and it is typically the emergency service director who is responsible for making sure that an organization runs smoothly so other employees and personnel can focus on performing their job to the best of their abilities.

Essentially, an emergency services director handles most, if not all, of the behind-the-scenes work of the emergency services department. Their responsibilities can include hiring new staff, scheduling staff so there are no shortages, and overseeing the other workers. For a Director of Emergency Services, efficiency is the name of the game and Coleman’s experience in the industry will undoubtedly help him succeed in his role and ensure the safety and emergency care of Bladen County’s residents.