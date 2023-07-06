Governor Roy Cooper has announced that the Honorable C. Ashley Gore has been appointed to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 13A, which serves Bladen and Columbus counties. She will fill the vacancy that was left when Judge Douglas Sasser retired after 23 years as a judge.

“I have decided that it is time to hang up my robe at the end of June and try my hand at a thing called retirement!” wrote Sasser on his personal Facebook page. “I’m looking forward, in a couple of months, to days when my most important decision will be whether to grab a fishing pole, find something interesting to photograph with my camera or take the grandkids to the park to play.”

Before the appointment, Gore served as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13, and was on the bench in Brunswick, Bladen, and Columbus counties. Her new role as Superior Court Judge for District 13A will shift her responsibilities to serving Bladen and Columbus counties.

Before serving as a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13, Judge Gore served as Assistant District Attorney for the 15th Prosecutorial District and served as an Associate Attorney at Gore Law Firm. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned her Bachelor of Arts before earning her Juris Doctorate from Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law.

Gore is a military veteran and an avid runner, participating in the Kevin Conner Memorial Run every year.

“Judge C. Ashley Gore brings over a decade of legal knowledge and experience to the Superior Court bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m confident that she will continue her strong service in this new role.”