Bridger Memorial Public Library in Bladenboro was dedicated on December 10, 1958. Now, nearly 65 years later, it is still a staple of the community.

According to Mrs. Margie Bridger, who lovingly recounts the story she was told by Mrs. Jettye Bridger, long before Bridger Memorial Public Library’s existence, young Henry Clyde Bridger III, son of Henry and Myrtle Bridger, began his own library from his bedroom. His cousin, C.O. Bridger (husband of Margie) checked out the very first book. Henry Clyde passed away in 1940, but his mother campaigned for years to have a library in Bladenboro. Eventually, the WPA Community Building was used as a library, with Ms. Sandidge serving as the librarian.

Years later, the Bridger family, in memory of Henry Clyde, gifted the town with the building we now know as Bridger Memorial Public Library. Mayor C. B. Hasbrouck welcomed town residents to the dedication ceremony on December 10, 1958, and Mrs. H.C. Bridger presented the library to the town on behalf of the family.

Since that time, many librarians and library workers have served the town of Bladenboro diligently, providing books, helping with research, and igniting a love of reading in children. There have been countless programs, storytimes, and special events held at the quaint Main Street location. Mrs. Shirley Bridger, wife of Charles Bridger, who frequently checks out books from the library, reflects, “The library has been a blessing over the years to me, as well as my husband. We appreciate it so much.”

Sheila Nance, Bladen County Library Director, solicited the help of the Town of Bladenboro and the civic organization Boost the ‘Boro to make upgrades to the beloved facility. She states, “We are so thankful to the town and Boost the “Boro for their financial support in repairs and improvements to our library. We were also blessed with assistance from the State Library that allowed us to purchase new windows and flooring. This is my hometown library, so it’s extra special to me. I have my own memories of visits as a child, and sweet Ms. Faye who always checked out my books for me. I’m just so happy with how bright and welcoming everything looks now. If you haven’t been in a while, or since you were a kid, you really have to come see it for yourself!”

According to the new branch manager, Kim Wilson, “A library is a vital part of any community with its history and endless resources. I would like for Bridger Memorial Public Library to be an open door where all of the community is welcome. I look very forward to working with the people here.” Kim has already met and spoken with many members of the Bladenboro community. She happily helps them with finding books and assists them with making copies and computer use. She has enjoyed all the positive feedback from town members who appreciate the modern upgrades to their hometown library. Sheila Nance added, “It was important to us that we update the facilities without compromising the character of the library. I think we managed to do that, and I can’t wait to show it off at Open House later this week.”

The Open House for Bridger Memorial Public Library will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday. The community is encouraged to stop by to see all that this branch has to offer.