WHITE LAKE — Last Thursday, Army Airborne Units conducted parachute training at White Lake.

White Lake Water Rescue, White Lake Fire Department, White Lake Police Department, Bladen County Emergency Services, State Park Rangers, and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol all collaborated to assist with the training.

The Airborne Units training consisted of parachuting out of the aircraft and landing in White Lake where they were recovered by Park Rangers, Water Rescue, and Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol boats.

Nearly 100 paratroopers participated in this exercise. “Working together with surrounding agencies makes us all a stronger team,” said Sheriff McVicker.