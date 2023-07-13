BLADEN COUNTY — The Bladen County Sherriff’s Office (BCSO) is currently searching for new members to add to their team and is accepting applications for deputy sheriffs, detention officers, and school resource officers.

Both Patrol and Civil positions are open with the number of male staff members at the detention center being extremely low. Anyone interested in any of the listed positions is encouraged to apply.

To be considered, applicants must be:

•At least 21 years old

•A U.S. citizen

•A high school graduate or have obtained a GED

•Possess or be able to obtain a valid driver’s license

Those interested in becoming a school resource officer must have at least one year of prior law enforcement experience.

Benefits include medical insurance, paid holiday/vacation/sick days, retirement and life insurance, and longevity pay. Uniforms and equipment are also provided.

For more information about these opportunities, call the recruiter at 910-862-6963 or send an email to systephens@bladenco.org.