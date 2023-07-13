BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area of Butler Mill Road in the Town of Bladenboro. Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit has made multiple undercover purchases of cocaine and fentanyl from a residence located at 704 Butler Mill Road in Bladenboro.

On July 3, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Bladenboro Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence at the conclusion of the investigation. Pursuant to the search warrant, amounts of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine were allegedly seized. Additionally, agents also seized a Taurus 9mm handgun, as well as an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Kelby Lane Richardson, 29 of Bladenboro, was reportedly arrested and charged with three counts of selling schedule II controlled substances, three counts of delivering schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, four counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, three counts of manufacturing schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Richardson was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $276,000 bond.

Agents also reportedly arrested Logan Alexander Sykes, 26 of Bladenboro, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sykes was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.