LUMBERTON- Lumber River United Way invites the community to join the ribbon cutting for their new office building. The ribbon cutting marks the yearlong renovation for the organization.

In August 2022, the office suffered damages from a suspicious fire. Renovations took one year to be completed. LRUW was able to receive financial help from the city. The city donated the building with a 15 year lease for one dollar a year. Donations towards the building renovations came from the Canon Foundation and private donations.

Last year for the 2022 campaign, they were able to raise $1.9 million dollars. Executive Director Tate Johnson hopes to raise more for this year’s campaign.

The cutting of the ribbon will be on Aug. 1 at 11:30a.m. LRUW plans to host a hot dog lunch for their official kickoff of the 2023 campaign. Several condiments will be provided.

“We would love for folks to RSVP and come to the ribbon cutting if they could,” Johnson said.

Lumber River United Way serves Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties.

The building will be located at 301 N Water St, Lumberton, NC 28358. For more information about the event, contact Tate Johnson at 910-739-4249.