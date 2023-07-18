From left to right: Tammie Hester (Wife), Haley Hester (Daughter), Hannah Hester (Daughter) and Elfrieda Hester (Mother) Courtesy of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently presented the family of fallen officer Dwayne Hester with a hand-painted picture of him.

The beautiful picture was painted and donated by Ms. Hancock of Project Compassion of Manti, Utah.

Deputy Sheriff Dwayne Hester was killed in a vehicle collision on June 8, 2012 while responding to an assault in-progress call.

Hester had served with the Elizabethtown Police for four years and had only been with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for a year at the time of his death.