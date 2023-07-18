The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently presented the family of fallen officer Dwayne Hester with a hand-painted picture of him.

The beautiful picture was painted and donated by Ms. Hancock of Project Compassion of Manti, Utah.

Deputy Sheriff Dwayne Hester was killed in a vehicle collision on June 8, 2012 while responding to an assault in-progress call.

Hester had served with the Elizabethtown Police for four years and had only been with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for a year at the time of his death.