ELIZABETHTOWN — At their meeting this past Monday, Bladen County Commissioners voted to unanimously approve a policy that requires participants in sports run by the Parks and Recreation Department to play on teams based on their biological sex at birth and not their gender identity.

The policy states that “For purposes of youth or adult athletic programs provided by the Bladen County Parks and Recreation, a player’s sex will be recognized solely on the player’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The majority of Bladen County’s recreational sports are for children between the ages of three and 12; only one program accepts children up to 15 years old and another accepts children as little as three to four years old.

The co-ed adult volleyball league would not be affected.

Following the approval, Commissioner Charles Peterson asked that the board look further into restroom policies for county facilities. The topic was tabled pending further research.

Earlier in the meeting, Commissioners recognized several individuals for their years of service to Bladen County, some being recognized for five years and some for as much as 20.

Miranda Faircloth, the new Director of the Division on Aging, was recognized and introduced to attendees. Faircloth had an illuminating smile that conveyed her excitement for her new position. Coming from the west coast, she has fallen in love with Bladen County after five years of living here.

“I’m very excited to know everybody and work with y’all for hopefully a long time. Maybe I’ll be here getting my 20 years soon,” said Faircloth, a statement which elicited excited cheers of “She already says ‘y’all’!” from Commissioners.

Emergency Services Director Joey Coleman was also recognized and welcomed into his new position. It was emphasized that Coleman has put in a lot of work to prepare for this role, with both naturally occurring experiences throughout the course of his career, as well as emergency management courses.

Finally, 14-year-old Tyliah Freeman was recognized for her work with Bladen County 4-H. She has completed numerous robotics, engineering, and environmental camps. Freeman stated that 4-H has helped her develop her social skills and come out of her shell by meeting new people.

“It has taught me leadership skills by showing me how to get out there more and speak up for the greater good in our community.”

During her speech, Tyliah also encouraged those in attendance to chase what they want, no matter what others might think.

“Being embarrassed about what you want to do or go after isn’t going to work.”