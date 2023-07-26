ELIZABETHTOWN – On Aug. 2, weather permitting, the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will be reduced to one lane to allow workers to complete the next stage of the new bridge’s construction.

The lane reduction will happen in irregular intervals and will require the use of flagging operations to direct traffic safely across the new portion of the two-lane bridge. This process is necessary for contract workers to complete the installation of concrete-reinforced girders on the north side of the river.

Girders are also sometimes referred to as beams, though some authors note distinct differences. They can be made of either concrete or steel with shorter bridges typically utilizing concrete girders. Bridges in rural areas such as Bladen County where the girders would come in contact with water must combat corrosion that accompanies water overtopping and corrosion with the utilization of concrete box girders. The importance of proper girders cannot be overlooked as they are the main source of support for the deck on which motorists drive, and are responsible for transferring the load down to the foundation.

The lane closures will be intermittent between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with each closure lasting approximately an hour while the girders are set into place. Drivers crossing the bridge on Aug. 2 should expect and adjust travel plans for the delays crossing the bridge and should proceed through the lane closure with caution.

Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy began construction on the four-lane bridge began in 2020 following the awarding of a $23.3 million contract by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The contractor permanently shifted traffic earlier this year from the old bridge onto a new portion of the bridge.

The new bridge is scheduled to open fully in 2024.