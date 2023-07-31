ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the recent promotion of three of its officers last Friday.

On July 28, a promotion ceremony was conducted to induct the officers into their new positions. Two members of the Sheriff’s Office staff were promoted to the rank of Corporal, while the third officer was promoted to First Sergeant.

Promotions were given to the following officers:

Linda Gore, promoted from Patrol Corporal to Chief Jailer

Jarvis James, promoted from Patrol Deputy to Patrol Corporal

Tiffany Spurling, promoted from SRO Deputy to SRO Corporal

In their Facebook post about the ceremony, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Staff are our most valuable resource and we are pleased to be in a position to promote staff from within the ranks.”