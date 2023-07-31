BLADEN COUNTY — The Bladen County Solid Waste Transfer Station will undergo floor repairs beginning at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 4. Due to the repairs, no waste will be accepted while the work is being done on the floors.

All business and/or commercial entities should make other arrangements for disposing of solid waste during this time.

The Transfer Station will be operating at half capacity through the month of August. The Transfer Station will hopefully resume normal operations after Labor Day and the observed holiday, but that may change.

Despite the loss of access to the Transfer Station, all convenience sites will operate on the normal schedule of 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. while repair work is being done on the Transfer Station floors.