ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has just gained two Eagle Scouts! Despite a rigorous process with numerous requirements, Tucker Bordeaux and Andrew Runion became Eagle Scouts on July 25 and earned a high honor accomplished by a dedicated few. The two young men are under the guidance of Troopmaster Andy Runion.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank that can be attained in the Boy Scouts of America. Scouts were first able to earn the title in 1911, and only four percent of Scouts have ever earned this rank after undergoing a lengthy and thorough review process.

Tucker and Andrew join 2.5 million youth who have earned the title of Eagle Scout.