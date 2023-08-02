Ashley shares a loving moment with her husband following the completion of her oath, who she called her “rock,” her “foundation,” and “the one who has my back all the time.”

Ashley recognized the friends and loved ones present, saying “this is our night, and I would be here without the love and support from all of you.”

C. Ashley Gore was appointed as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge on Monday night in front of hundreds of her closest friends and family.

It was a momentous occasion and the pride and love for Ashley was palpable in the Whiteville High School auditorium.

The stage was filled with various dignitaries and officials. Ashley’s family was also on stage. Though they protested during the event’s planning and would have preferred to be in the front row, Ashley insisted they join her on stage, and as Ashley said, “When the judge rules, she rules, so guess where they are.”

The ceremony opened with the procession of judges, led by Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr. with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Bladen County Clark of Superior Court, the Honorable Cristin Hursey, completed the Sounding of the Gavel, followed by the opening of the ceremony, led by Corporal Emmett G. Brown of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

The ceremony had two pastors for both invocation and benediction. When Ashley addressed attendees later in the night, she expressed the importance of faith in her life and joked when her uncle asked how many preachers she had in the ceremony, her response was “Well, there are four, but I hope there are a few more in the audience,” and sure enough, she pointed out a few who were sitting amongst the other attendees.

The Whiteville High School ROTC presented the colors, and the audience was led in the Pledge of Allegiance by Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, Columbus County Sheriff William Rogers, and Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism. Ryleigh Madison then performed a beautiful acapella rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

During his welcoming remarks, Dr. Dan Strickland recounted his memories of Ashley, sharing stories from her childhood through college, her illustrious career, and adulthood. “Ashley has always given every endeavor her all,” said Dr. Strickland before offering a favorite scripture of his mother’s that he said Ashley has always applied in her life: Ecclesiastes 9:10, which says that “whatever thy hands findeth to do, do it with all thy might.”

Ashley was captain of the cheerleading squad at Whiteville High School, as well as the Drum Major of the school’s marching band. After graduating high school with honors, Ashley attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before attending Campbell Law School in Raleigh for her law degree, a decision that took her parents by surprise.

“I knew I wanted to help people,” said Ashley during her remarks. “I call up my parents and said ‘I think I’m going to law school’ and like any good southern mother, my mother’s voice went up about three octaves and said ‘WHAT! Are you sure? You’ve always wanted to be an orthodontist!’”

Ashley was sure. During her freshman year at Whiteville High School, Ashley was on the tennis court when she heard the news about the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. A few days after the tragedy, the school held a patriotic rally in the very auditorium in which she was sworn in Monday night. “It was just such a special time for me. We came together and it was a time for unity and healing…and I left out of this very building out of the steps that you came in today, and I said ‘You know what, one day, I want to serve. I don’t know how, and I don’t know what that looks like, but one day I do want to go into a work of service.’”

The ceremony was filled with serious moments, like the Administration of Oath, given by the Honorable William C. Gore, Jr. as Ashley’s husband held the Bible on which her hand was placed. She spoke with certainty as she repeated the oath, aware of the weight of the responsibility of her position as Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Judicial District 13A, serving Bladen and Columbus County.

During her remarks, Ashley said, “I want you all to know how much I am looking forward to this job. I also want you all to know how much I hold this a very weighty responsibility. I understand that Superior Court is serious, and that there are serious cases that pass through Superior Court. People expect to go to the courthouse and have their case is heard justly, fairly, and impartially. That is what I will strive to do every day.”