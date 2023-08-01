Members of the community gather at the newly renovated Lumber River United Way’s for Tuesday’s ribbon cutting event.

Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina speaks to the crowd about her story on Martin, a father who lived in Texas.

The Lumber River United Way serves the community and children at Camp Exploration hot dogs at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting event.

Anayah Peterson

The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — The local community, county commissioners, city council and a representative from United Way of North Carolina, gathered downtown at the new location for Lumber River United Way for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a kickoff for their 2023 campaign Tuesday morning.

“This is an iconic building. It has stood the test of time,” City Councilman Leroy Rising said.

From generous donations from several financial supporters, LRUW was able to receive $140,000 to renovate the building without using any money from last year’s annual campaign.

“Not one dollar raised from United Way’s annual campaign was utilized to renovate this building. It was a separate capital campaign that we put on,” Executive Director of Lumber River United Way Tate Johnson said.

Johnson said he wanted to thank the City of Lumberton and the Cannon Foundation for their investment. United Way Worldwide provided a $10,000 IT grant for LRUW to use.

With the city’s 15-year lease for the building set at $1 each year, Johnson said LRUW will save about $180,000 that they will be able to put back into the city.

All of the contractors that were used to help renovate the building were from Robeson County.

Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina, said the local United Way’s collective raised about $60 million dollars. Last year, LRUW raised $1.9 million dollars during the 2022 campaign. Johnson said the typical goal for the organization is normally $750,000.

“When I first heard about it, I said, ‘that’s the best use we could ever put on that building and if we can talk them into putting a little money in it, we can make a deal.’ We’ve put about a little over a million dollars this year into downtown. We’re gonna put a whole lot more than that in the future,” Mayor Bruce Davis said.

The mayor thanks the Robeson County Commissioners for their cooperation and partnership.

Rising reflected on his experience with the building that he had 53 years ago. When he first walked into the building, he was hired to be a NCDOT employee, as a member of the survey party in the basin. Rising reflects on how NCDOT was a service agency too.

“I think about the service agency that United Way has reached out and touched so many people and continues to touch so many people and so many needs,” Rising said.

The newly renovated building comes in during a time of revitalization of Downtown Lumberton.

Fletcher shared her story about a man name Martin, who lived in Texas needed some asistance. His daughter called United Way in North Carolina in hopes to receive help for her father because he had no heat and food. She said the daugther said “I knew to call United Way beacsue even though I’m in Texas, you are in North Carolina, there’s always a United Way serving their community.”

Fletcher said they went out there to help Martin during his time of need. She said she tells that story because she feels it really speaks to United Way and what they do in their community.

“So as you’re kicking off your campaign this year and thinking about giving, then think about all the Martins out there that are supported through your dollars,” Fletcher said.

Johnson gathered children from Camp Exploration to cut the ribbon with city officials and LRUW staff.

LRUW is located at 301 North Water Street in Lumberton. For more information about LRUW, contact Tate Johnson at 910-739-4249.

Anayah Peterson is a reporter for The Robesonian. She can be reached at apeterson@robesonian.com.

