BLADEN COUNTY – As North Carolina communities continue to feel the financial strain from the rising cost of basic needs, the Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1 million to support nonprofits dedicated to serving low-income communities. These grants will strengthen capacity and increase the impact of local agencies that are at the forefront of helping North Carolinians with essential services like meals and shelter.

“Duke Energy’s long-term success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. “Many nonprofits have experienced unprecedented demand in the last few years. These grants focus on building nonprofits’ capacities so they can meet the increased need.”

$20,000 of the grant money will be going to Bladen Crisis Assistance.

“Bladen Crisis Assistance, Inc. is honored and greatly appreciates being awarded the Duke Energy Foundation Basic Needs Services Capacity Building grant. Our 1998 cargo van was donated by a local church a few years ago and does require a lot of TLC and maintenance. This award will allow us to purchase a slightly used van to bring confidence to our team members that drive three days a week over 180 miles for food pickup,” said the Bladen Crisis Assistance Board of Directors. “These food items are stored and then sorted for a weekly food bag distribution to those in need in our community. A reliable van will allow increased food trip opportunities and allow for area pickup of donated furniture to be sold in our thrift store. This award will allow the continuation and expansion of our services to provide to those in need in Bladen County, N.C. Thank you again Duke Energy Foundation for allowing us to continue to serve Bladen County residents in need with a reliable and safe van.”

In Raleigh, Oak City Cares has seen a rapid increase in demand from Wake County and the capital region. They are now serving 97% more individuals and families than last year.

“We are so grateful for the ongoing partnership we have with Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation,” said Kathy Johnson, executive director of Oak City Cares. “We have seen a 97% increase in guests seeking services at our center and Duke Energy Foundation’s investment will help Oak City Cares expand our capacity to serve of our guests in meeting their basic needs and achieving stable housing. Not only are they providing this financial investment, but they are true partners on the ground in our work, providing both volunteers and in-kind resources to support our work.”

In Winston-Salem, Crisis Control Ministry has seen a significant rise in requests for assistance, with volunteers interviewing over 200 potential clients weekly. In their fifty-year history, the organization has helped more than 100,000 residents in Stokes and 2 Forsyth County meet basic needs and they expect the need for assistance with rent, food, and prescriptions to continue to rise.

“Over the years, Duke Energy has been a wonderful partner to Crisis Control Ministry in our mission to support our neighbors in times of crisis,” said Margaret Elliott, Executive Director of Crisis Control Ministry. “We are always looking for ways to better serve our community, and the recent grant awarded by Duke Energy will make it easier and more convenient for our neighbors to access our services.”