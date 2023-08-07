BLADENBORO — The Marching Knights are making their return to West Bladen High School this year.

Band Camp will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 7-11 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 14-18.

Band members should wear school-appropriate summer attire and closed-toed sneakers. Hats, sunscreen, sunglasses, and other gear to protect from the sun are highly encouraged.

It is required that members bring their instrument, and for horn players, a lyre and flip folder are required. These will hold sheet music and can be found at music stores in person and online.

West Bladen’s band program has been irregular for several years, but a steady return could benefits students immensely.

Participating in marching band provides students with many lessons that can help them in their academic, professional, and social lives.

One of the first things students learn while in marching band is how to properly and efficiently multi-task. While performing a marching band show, students must march in time, play their instruments (usually with memorized music), use their peripheral vision to keep an eye on other marchers and watch the drum major. These tasks are performed daily by members of the marching band which helps the learned ability to multi-task be honed more quickly.

Some of the many benefits of multi-tasking include increased productivity, improved time management, higher cognitive ability, and a better, more logical reaction to complex tasks and projects.

These skills will benefit students as they prepare for and attend college and are required to juggle multiple courses which will eventually be useful in their careers and when they eventually enter parenthood.

Marching band also teaches a sense of responsibility and accountability, and can help make members more dependable, as well as teach them to make good choices and take accountability for their actions. When you are a part of the marching band, you are not only responsible and accountable to yourself and the director, but the entire rest of the band. It is more difficult to polish and perfect a show when all of the members of the ensemble are not present.

Responsibility is essential to building a strong work ethic, living a healthy and active lifestyle, and fostering independence. Taking accountability also encourages student learning and aids in better academic performance and achievements.

Marching band gets a bad reputation as nerdy or lame, but it is one of the most beneficial activities students can participate in.