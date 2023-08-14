ELIZABETHTOWN— Bladen County’s not-seasonably adjusted unemployment rate increased very slightly during the last reporting period, according to information obtained by The Bladen Journal.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Bladen County’s jobless rate increased from 4.2% to 4.4% in June, according to the department’s most recent data.

Bladen County was one of 86 counties in the state to see increases during June.

Ranked from lowest unemployment rate to highest, Bladen County had the 80th highest rate of the state’s 100 counties. Just 20 counties reported higher unemployment rates, none of which are near Bladen County.

While Bladen County increased slightly from May’s 4.2%, it was below the June 22 rate of 5%.

Unemployment rates increased in 86 of North Carolina’s counties in June, decreased in five and remained unchanged in nine. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.4%, while Swain County had the lowest at 2.7%.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2% while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9%. The Fayetteville metro area increased from 4.7% in May to 5% in June. A year ago in May, the Fayetteville metro area stood at 5.9%.

The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6%. The unemployment rate for the country as a whole was 3.8% in June, up from May’s 3.4%, according to the Commerce Department.

In Bladen County, the number of workers increased in June to 14,799.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 4,739 to 5,075,355, while those unemployed increased by 9,581 to 189,305. Since June 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 95,090, while those unemployed decreased 17,292.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” according to a statement from the Commerce Department.