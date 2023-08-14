ELIZABETHTOWN — Forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the Greater Bladen County on Monday with Heat Index temperatures expected to rise to 109 degrees.

Forecasters state that temperatures in the high 90s will continue through the week with the only relief from the heat coming on Wednesday when the high is expected to be 89 degrees, thanks in part to a storm front expected to move into the area.

Forecasters said Monday that the mid-week storm had a 40% chance of bringing strong thunderstorms, with lightning and heavy rain.

New rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Residents should take precautions from the dangerously high heat, according to the National Weather Service.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS statement read. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” Forecasters stated. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Dangerous Heat

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

“Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911,” Forecasters stated.