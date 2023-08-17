ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen Community College proudly congratulates instructors Dr. Michelle Norris and Hope High for being honored with the prestigious ESGR Patriot Award. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional dedication and unwavering support for their students, demonstrated by their remarkable assistance to a nursing program student during her illness.

The ESGR (Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve) Patriot Award is a distinguished accolade that recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in supporting U.S. military personnel and their families. Dr. Michelle Norris and Hope High were selected for this honor due to their remarkable efforts in aiding Chrysta Johnson, a U.S. Army Reservist and nursing program student, during her time of need.

Amidst Chrysta Johnson’s illness, Professors Norris and High extended extraordinary help, going beyond the call of duty to ensure she could continue her studies. Their compassionate actions included assisting her with carrying belongings when she was weak, recording lessons for her hospital stay, and even offering to travel a significant distance to aid in her test preparation. Their unwavering commitment and selflessness exemplify the core values of the Patriot Award.

Chrysta Johnson expressed her gratitude, saying, “Both of these professors made extra personal efforts to help me remain current with my classwork, and both demonstrated a selflessness and a concern that truly exemplifies what the Patriot Award is all about. As a U.S. Army Reservist, I feel that their personal efforts and sacrifice of time on my behalf has been truly remarkable!”

The award presentation took place during the all-campus assembly on August 2nd where Wayne Schaeffer and Dr. Darrel Page, representatives from Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, commended Professors Norris and High for their outstanding contributions. The ESGR Patriot Award serves as a poignant recognition of their dedication to supporting students and military personnel alike.

Bladen Community College stands proudly behind instructors Dr. Michelle Norris and Hope High for their exceptional commitment to student success and their profound impact on the lives of those they serve. Their actions reflect the institution’s commitment to excellence and service.

Blair Potter is the director of communications and marketing at Bladen Community College. Reach by email at bpotter@bladencc.edu.