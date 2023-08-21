RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted July 2023 unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.4 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 12,229 over the month to 5,060,181 and increased 81,640 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 1,159 over the month to 171,445 and decreased 22,097 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 13,000 to 4,928,400 in July. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 5,500; Government, 4,200; Education & Health Services, 3,100; Financial Activities, 2,000; Manufacturing, 400; and Other Services, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Information, 1,000; Professional & Business Services, 600; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 400; Construction, 200; and Mining & Logging, 100.