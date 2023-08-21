Pictured left to right are Bruce Blansett, Clayton Dowless, Prissy McAnulty, Jay Watson, Lenore Lacy, Sherwin Rice and Audrey Lewis.

Bladen Community College Announces 2023 Service Award Recipients

Bladen Community College is pleased to announce the distinguished recipients of the 2023 Service Awards, presented at the all-campus assembly on August 2nd. Tiina Mundy, Director of Human Resources for Bladen Community College, proudly recognized the following individuals for their unwavering commitment to students and outstanding service to the institution.

The recipients of the 10-year service awards are: Bruce Blansett, Clayton Dowless, Prissy McAnulty, Jay Watson

For their dedicated service of 15 years, the following individual was honored: Lenore Lacy

In grateful recognition of two decades of exemplary service, the 20-year service awards were presented to: Pat Butler, Audrey Lewis, Sherwin Rice

Bladen Community College extends its heartfelt appreciation to these remarkable individuals for their long-standing dedication, tireless efforts, and impactful contributions to both students and the institution. Their commitment reflects the core values that make Bladen Community College a beacon of excellence.