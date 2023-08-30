Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news becomes available.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Tropical Storm Watch was issued Tuesday for Bladen County and the surrounding area prompted by Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to move up the Carolina coast late Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tropical Storm Watch signifies that conditions are right for heavy weather conditions to move into the area. Once storm conditions are imminent, a Storm Warning will be issued.

“Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen as it tracks northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to a National Weather Service statement issue late Tuesday night “Idalia is still forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane in the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday morning.”

Forecasters said Idalia will move up the Carolina coast late Wednesday night into Thursday with the main impact being heavy rain and localized flooding.

“Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, mainly along the coast,” according to the NWS statement. “Minimal tropical storm force winds may cause power outages, again closest to the coast where a minor storm surge is also possible. Gusty winds will continue as Idalia exits the area, and downed trees and power lines are possible due to the winds and saturated soils.”

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

The following is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.

Potential impacts include the following:

Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues.

Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents.

Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable.

Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes.

Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.

The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials.

WIND

Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across coastal southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.

Potential impacts in this area include the following:

Some damage to roofing and siding, along with damage to porches and awnings. A few buildings experiencing window, door and garage door failures. Damage to vulnerable structures such as carports, sheds and mobile homes is possible.

Large limbs will be down with several trees snapped or uprooted. Several fences and roadway signs may become blown over. Some roads may become impassable due to large debris blocking the roadway, especially within urban or heavily wooded locations. Some bridges, causeways, and elevated roads may be impacted by high winds making driving on them hazardous.

Scattered power and communications outages are possible, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

Small craft that are not properly moored may break loose.

Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across inland areas of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.

TORNADOES:

Prepare for a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across coastal southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.

Potential impacts include the following:

The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder preparedness actions during tropical events.

Tornadoes can rip roofs from homes, destroy mobile homes, cause trees to become snapped or uprooted, flip cars and boats.

Dangerous projectiles can add to the damage.

Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across far inland areas of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.