Several sources, including the NC Department of Health and Human Services, have reported a recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

According to the North Carolina Respiratory Virus Dashboard, increases have been seen in COVID-19 metrics for hospital admissions and emergency department visits since early August.

According to UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Roberts, total COVID-19 tests through UNC Health Southeastern month to date is 2,167 with 413 being positive, which equates to a 19% positivity rate. The hospital census for COVID-19 positive patients has ranged from two to eight, with very few patients requiring ventilators or critical care in the intensive care unit.

“The state currently updates COVID-19 data every Wednesday, with three measurements: percent of COVID-19-like symptoms presenting to ER, hospital admissions and COVID-19 wastewater monitoring. and all three are on the upswing,” Roberts said. “Of the three, the wastewater particles are believed to be the most reliable due to large number of patients now testing at home. The current wastewater particles are 28.8 million particles per person with the prior week at 26.5. At the height of testing, this number was at 57.1 million on Jan. 4 of this year.”

For those seeking vaccines, bivalent vaccines are still available to the general public at no cost. New COVID-19 monovalent vaccine boosters will be available mid-September, however, they will have an associated cost.

With flu season on the horizon, UNC Health Southeastern will offer influenza vaccinations beginning Sept. 18 and continuing through Nov. 17. Influenza vaccinations are required for employees of all health care organizations.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Obiefuna Okoye offers these tips to help prevent respiratory illnesses:

Get updated with all your vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccine, flu and RSV vaccines.

If you are sick, stay home and get tested. If you test positive for COVID-19, isolate for at least five days and get treated by calling your healthcare provider.

Avoid crowds. If you feel you may have a weakened immune system, wear mask if you have to be in a crowd.

To learn more about prevention and vaccine availability, residents can call UNC Health Southeastern’s Appointment Line at 910-735-8864.