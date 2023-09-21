MIAMI — Hurricane Nigel was moving quickly northeastward over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday as a Category 1 storm, and at the same time a potential tropical cyclone appeared to be forming off the southeastern coast of the United States.

Nigel was centered about 505 miles (815 kilometers) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the National Hurricane Center said. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was moving northeast at 30 mph (48 kph).

Forecasters expected Nigel would weaken over the next couple of days. It could become a post-tropical cyclone on Thursday night or early Friday.

Meanwhile, forecasters issued an advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen. The disturbance was centered 370 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Maximum sustained winds were 35 mph and the system was moving north at 9 mph.

A tropical storm warning has been issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to Fenwick Island, Delaware. A storm surge watch was also issued.

The National Hurricane Center said the center of the cyclone is expected to reach the North Carolina coast around Friday night and early Saturday.