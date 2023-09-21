The “Ryan RedCorn: Indigenous Sovereign Spaces” is the largest showing of RedCorn’s portraits to date.

‘Ryan RedCorn: Indigenous Sovereign Spaces’ on display at UNCP

PEMBROKE – “Ryan RedCorn: Indigenous Sovereign Spaces” is currently on display at the A.D. Gallery at UNC Pembroke.

The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 19. A reception will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The American Indian Studies Department and the A.D. Gallery have collaborated to bring the portrait photography of Osage filmmaker, photographer, screenwriter for the Native series “Reservation Dogs” and graphic designer Ryan RedCorn to UNCP for the largest showing of RedCorn’s portraits to date and his first solo exhibition of 10-foot prints.

“Ryan RedCorn: Indigenous Sovereign Spaces” is the A.D. Gallery’s seventh biennial Native American Art Exhibition. In collaboration with Native people of the Osage and other nations, Ryan RedCorn has been photographing the Native people in their surroundings as they want to be portrayed.

The exhibit features five colored portrait photographs printed on sublimated fabric, each measuring nine feet by 10 feet.

The work’s monumental scale allows the viewer to immerse oneself in the artist’s work and become intimate with the powerful faces inhabiting the gallery’s white cube space. They are powerful and defiant.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. The A.D. Gallery is in Locklear Hall. More information about the gallery hours and exhibition can be found here.