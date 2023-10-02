CURRIE — On Oct. 14, living historians will fill Patriot’s Field sharing the many stories of the Highland Scots and the important role that they played at the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge. This year’s events will focus on the connections between the acclaimed book series Outlander and the actual events that took place on Feb. 27, 1776. This will be done through guided tours of the battlefield at 10 am, noon, and 2 p.m. led by park staff, as well as other hands-on demonstrations.

Members of the Scottish Society of Wilmington will be on hand to share about the important work that they perform. Several 18th century civilian demonstrations will be offered such as blacksmithing, candlemaking, Scottish dancing, toys and games, medicine, and more.

In addition, guest speakers will be giving programs on a variety of topics in Patriot’s Hall at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Finally, the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums will be providing two musical programs at noon and 2 pm.