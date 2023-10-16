The North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) has delivered the first of 112 new Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the force.

The defibrillators were acquired, in part, due to an emergency incident, where an AED was used to help save a asoldier under cardiac arrest earlier this year. A significant upgrade to the new devices is an extended lifespan of battery and pads to five years. Col. Christina Henderson, NCNG Occupational Health Nurse and Safety Branch Chief, carefully planned a phased implementation of the devices based on hazards, number of personnel and other variables, to include a detailed cost analysis.

Henderson described what an AED is and why they are crucial for a safe work environment.

“An AED is an easy-to-use medical device that can restore a normal heart rhythm to someone who has gone into cardiac arrest,” said Henderson. “Receiving immediate CPR and an electric shock from an AED are key factors of survival when cardiac arrest occurs outside of a hospital. AED’s provide instructions to users starting with calling 911, evaluating the heart rhythm, providing a shock if needed, and instructing the user when to start and stop CPR.”

Henderson also emphasized educational resources on AEDs available through the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA states that 9 in 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive a shock from an AED in the first minute live. Additionally, they report that 50% of the workforce are not prepared to respond to a workplace cardiac or first aid emergency. The NCNG aims to live up to the National Guard motto of “Always Ready, Always There.” Installing these devices is a big step toward keeping that promise.

Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are trained to stand ready to provide lifesaving efforts throughout the world, the state of North Carolina and to watch out for their battle buddies. For Sgt. 1st Class Edward Eakes, the operations NCO with Alpha Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, 60th Troop Command, the combination of a caring colleague, and the technological assist of an AED, made all the difference in preserving his life this March.

“I had stopped breathing and they started with CPR and hit me a couple times with the AED,” recounts Eakes on his near-death incident. “I’m glad that they rushed in to do CPR and used the machine… It’s important that we have them.”

Eakes noted similar incidents in the news where athletes have been saved using AEDs, such as professional football player, Damar Hamlin, or basketball star Lebron James’ son, Bronny James.

“These are important machines because they help people live longer,” says Eakes. “Yes, CPR is great, but sometimes you need that jolt to get a heart going again.”

His colleague and friend, Staff Sgt. Anthony Faso, the supply sergeant for the 514th Military Police Company, 109th Military Police Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, was grateful he was ready to provide lifesaving aid. Following the incident, Faso attended a safety council meeting with NCNG leaders, highlighting the importance of installing AEDs and training full-time Soldiers.

“Had that AED not been there, I really don’t think we’d be having this same conversation,” said Faso. “I don’t want to see us get a piece of equipment just to put on the wall. We need to make sure there’s training.”

NCNG’s installation and subsequent training on the new AEDs is one way the organization continues to prioritize people, readiness, and modernization. A training plan is being developed on their proper use. Each Soldier matters, and Eakes expressed his appreciation for time with loved ones.

“I’m lucky to be here breathing and walking around and fellowshipping with family and friends,” said Eakes. “My kids, they always are sweet to me, and they run up to me and tell me they love me. It’s a bad situation, but it’s made us closer, to understand that life is short, and that everybody should cherish it.”