The Embers entertain a crowd of several hundred who turned out Saturday night for the final night Beast Fest 2003. Jude Culbreth | For The Bladen Journal

The Embers entertain a crowd of several hundred who turned out Saturday night for the final night Beast Fest 2003.

Jude Culbreth | For The Bladen Journal

The Embers entertain a crowd of several hundred who turned out Saturday night for the final night Beast Fest 2003.