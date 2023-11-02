ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in from August to September, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The county’s jobless rate was 4.1% in September. The jobless rate was 4.1% in September 2022 as well.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties in September 2023 and increased in two.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.6 percent while Swain and Buncombe Counties each had the lowest at 2.5 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases.

Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.7 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.2 percent

The Fayetteville Metro Area’s jobless rate was 4.4% in September, down slighly from August’s 4.9% jobless rate.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 90 counties, increased in four, and remained unchanged in six. Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year and one remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in September by 53,039 to 5,134,777, while those unemployed decreased by 18,714 to 170,391. Since September 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 142,319, while those unemployed decreased 7,967.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, November 17, 2023 when the statewide unemployment rate for October 2023 will be released.