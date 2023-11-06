RALEIGH – North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island are excited to welcome and thank military families with complimentary admission on Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The complimentary admission is extended to all veterans, active, reserve or retired of the U.S. military and their dependents.

“Our staff, volunteers and visitors look forward to thanking the many service members, past and present, and their families, at the Aquarium on Veterans Day. We are grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes and can’t wait to welcome them as our special guests for the day,” said Michael P. Remige, acting director, North Carolina Aquariums. The Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will also host an American Red Cross Blood Drive during the day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Soundside Hall. Anyone interested in donating blood should sign up for a time slot online at Red Cross Blood Services or sign up in person at the Aquarium.

The Aquariums offer immersive and inspiring opportunities for visitors, from animal encounters to enrichment time—with staff including patriotic salutes during their activities.

To facilitate an exceptional experience for military families, the Aquarium is reminding all visitors that advance tickets are required for admission. Holidays and special days sell out quickly at the Aquarium.

Visitors should purchace advance tickets online for Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island.

The Aquariums also remind service members to pack military ID cards for themselves and their family members who qualify for the complimentary admission.