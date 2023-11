WHITE LAKE—The White Lake Fire Department Turkey/Boston Butt Sale is underway.

Residents can purchase a baked or fried turkey or a Bbutt for thanksgiving meals for $35 each.

Pickup will be 5 -7 p.m. Nov. 22 at White Lake Fire Department. A drive thru will be set up.

To order, or for more information, contat the Town of White Lake at 910-862-4800.