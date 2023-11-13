This photo provided by Virginia Department of Forestry shows firefighters trying to stop the western spread of the Quaker Run Wildfire in Madison County, Va. The state Department of Forestry said a wildfire near Madison County has led officials to encourage some residents to evacuate as crews work to stop the blaze from spreading. That fire had burned nearly 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) on Sunday, but no structures have been affected and firefighters were installing additional fire lines to maintain that, the agency said.

All backcountry campsites at nine state parks in western North Carolina are closed effective Nov. 10 due to increased fire risk, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation. The closures will last through at least Dec. 1.

The following state parks are affected:

Crowders Mountain State Park: All campsites are closed.

Elk Knob State Park: All campsites and the zone camping area are closed.

Gorges State Park: All camping is currently closed. The backcountry campsites at the Frozen Creek Access are closed as of Nov. 10. The tent/trailer/RV campground and camper cabins are currently closed through Nov. 16 due to black bear activity in the area.

Grandfather Mountain State Park: All campsites are closed.

Lake James State Park: All paddle-in campsites at Long Arm Peninsula are closed. The tent/trailer/RV campground at Paddy’s Creek Access and the tent campsites at Catawba River Access remain open.

Mount Mitchell State Park: Tent campsites at the park are closed. A fire ban is in effect at the dispersed camping areas inside Pisgah National Forest.

New River State Park: The backcountry campsites at the Peaks Area and at Riverbend Area, accessible through the Wagoner Access, are closed. Paddle-in campsites at Riverbend, Prather’s Creek, and Alleghany areas are closed. The walk-in tent campsites at Wagoner Access and all campsites at U.S. 221 Access remain open.

South Mountains State Park: The 24 backpacking campsites at South Mountains State Park are closed. The tent/trailer/RV campground remains open.

Stone Mountain State Park: The four backcountry campsites located along Widow’s Creek Trail are closed. The tent/trailer/RV campground and the walk-in group campsites remain open.

Some of these campsites are non-reservable, but campers with reservations between Nov. 10 through Dec. 1 will receive a full refund.

All state parks listed above as well as Lake Norman State Park are currently under the state burn ban. Campfires are prohibited at these parks. Campers should bring a portable gas stove or grill for cooking.

Most counties in North Carolina are currently under a drought classification, varying from abnormally dry conditions to severe drought conditions. Visitors at state parks across the entire state should take precautions when cooking and camping, including never leaving a campfire, grill, or stove unattended, and ensuring all coals, embers, and firewood are completely extinguished and cool to the touch before they leave. North Carolina state parks allow campfires only inside designated fire rings and grills.

For additional fire safety information, visit the N.C. State Parks website: https://ncparks.gov/fire

Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Tuesday as firefighters responded to two wildfires that amid dry conditions and high winds.

The declaration allows Virginia to mobilize additional resources, staff and equipment to help with the response, the governor’s office said in a news release. The operation involves the Virginia National Guard, the Department of Forestry, the Department of Emergency Management and other agencies.

The Quaker Run Fire in Madison County and the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County broke containment lines over the weekend, and officials said additional resources are required to contain these fires and respond to any additional fires.

Virginia’s fall fire season runs through Nov. 30, but officials said drought conditions have made these fires challenging to contain.

A state of emergency was also declared in a western North Carolina community where a wildfire burned hundreds of acres and threatened homes. Crews are fighting several separate blazes in forested areas of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky as wide swaths of those states face moderate to severe drought condition s and warmer than normal temperatures.